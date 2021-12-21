iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Clear Investment Research LLC’s Largest Position

Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 9.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $266.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.21 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.96.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

