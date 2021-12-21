iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $60,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,820. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.96. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.21 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

