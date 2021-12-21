iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,045 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $281,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after acquiring an additional 922,836 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $456.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $462.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

