iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Reduced by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,986 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,111,000 after buying an additional 1,251,938 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,017,000 after buying an additional 309,689 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 200,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,304,000 after buying an additional 185,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,309,000 after buying an additional 118,723 shares during the last quarter.

IVE stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.71. 6,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,106. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.03 and a 1-year high of $155.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

