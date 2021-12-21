iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Increased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 141,578 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 51,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.98. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

