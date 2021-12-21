iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,346,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,432,000 after acquiring an additional 793,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,422,000.

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $28.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $32.58.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

