iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,687 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 704.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,676,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,756.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after acquiring an additional 213,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 533.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.33. 56,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,922. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.