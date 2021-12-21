Israel Discount Bank of New York Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Israel Discount Bank of New York purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.5% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.79.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $153.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.73 and a 200-day moving average of $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $454.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $121.09 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

