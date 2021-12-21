Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Buys $57,300.00 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Iteris stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $4.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.71 million, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.39. Iteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.86.

Get Iteris alerts:

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITI. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth approximately $10,618,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Iteris by 127.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 815,807 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth approximately $4,193,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 39.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 704,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 200,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.