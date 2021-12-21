J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock Price Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $130.79 and last traded at $131.58. 19,958 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 900,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.04.

Specifically, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SJM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.41 and its 200-day moving average is $127.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

