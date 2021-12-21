Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Position Lowered by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,940 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Jabil worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,221,000 after acquiring an additional 36,393 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,067 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 124,336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 1,938.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $60.30. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.87 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,693. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.