Jacqueline D. Reses Sells 7,351 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 7,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $22,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. 36,051,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,056,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 91.67% and a negative net margin of 33.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

WISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on ContextLogic from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 391.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 76,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in ContextLogic by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 59,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

