Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 142,068 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 305.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,068 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.0% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $39,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,020.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $277.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.87. The stock has a market cap of $692.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.37.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,731 shares of company stock valued at $181,730,212 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

