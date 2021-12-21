James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,234.34

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,234.34 ($16.31) and traded as high as GBX 1,298 ($17.15). James Latham shares last traded at GBX 1,280 ($16.91), with a volume of 9,713 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,234.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,205.53. The stock has a market cap of £254.73 million and a P/E ratio of 7.01.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. James Latham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.12%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

