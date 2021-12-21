Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Stock Price Up 2%

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) shares rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.31 and last traded at $56.00. Approximately 22,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.89.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY)

Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd. is a diversified Asian-based group with unsurpassed experience in the region. It holds interests directly in Jardine Pacific (100%) and Jardine Motors (100%), while its 85%-held Group holding company, Jardine Strategic, holds interests in Hongkong Land (50%), Dairy Farm (78%), Mandarin Oriental (79%) and Jardine Cycle & Carriage (75%) (JC&C).

