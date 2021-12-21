Jarvis Network (JRT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $153,770.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0544 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $153,770.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00040227 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network (JRT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

