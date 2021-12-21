Jetcoin (JET) Market Capitalization Tops $508,514.98

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 21st. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $508,514.98 and $86,872.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.00200777 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

