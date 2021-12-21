JMP Securities Trims DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Target Price to $5.00

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s current price.

DBVT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBV Technologies stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. On average, research analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,435,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.