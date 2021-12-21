Jobchain (JOB) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $6,163.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00039895 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006702 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,639,348,141 coins. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

