John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $44,559.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, November 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $50,766.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00.

Shares of JBT traded up $4.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.99. The stock had a trading volume of 121,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,528. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average is $148.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

