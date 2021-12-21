Jonathan Chadwick Sells 2,500 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,241,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,076. The firm has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of -1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.49. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.66 and a 1-year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

