Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Cut to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Josemaria Resources (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JOSMF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Josemaria Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JOSMF opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84. Josemaria Resources has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

