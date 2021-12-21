Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 60,752 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,716,199.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total value of $3,815,833.12.

On Monday, December 6th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $3,620,211.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,651 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $104,409.24.

On Monday, November 29th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 60,752 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $4,259,322.72.

On Monday, November 22nd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 67,622 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $5,061,506.70.

On Monday, November 15th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 63,909 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $4,779,115.02.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,445 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $233,157.60.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $64.58. 3,374,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,150,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TA Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $3,514,266,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 165.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,663,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,420,000 after buying an additional 12,879,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 59.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,928,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,027,000 after buying an additional 6,718,367 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,674,000 after buying an additional 2,225,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after purchasing an additional 998,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.11.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.