Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,021 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.73, for a total transaction of $3,028,620.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of MORN traded up $7.43 on Tuesday, reaching $336.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.12. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.55 and a twelve month high of $337.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.10 and a 200-day moving average of $277.84.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $428.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 20.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after acquiring an additional 165,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

