JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Neutral

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

HCA opened at $245.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.97. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $156.43 and a 1 year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

