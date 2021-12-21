JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) is RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 167.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937,543 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.0% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 2.19% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $89,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000.

JEPI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.86. 1,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.13.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.