JRM Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 43,316 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $53.49.

