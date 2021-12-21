JRM Investment Counsel LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,101 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.5% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 809,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,788,000 after buying an additional 255,073 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.09. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

