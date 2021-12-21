Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.04. The stock had a trading volume of 427,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day moving average is $319.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

