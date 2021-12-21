Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $1,378,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 20th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.97, for a total value of $4,814,550.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $1,360,550.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $1,285,050.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.35, for a total transaction of $1,411,750.00.
- On Monday, December 6th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $4,209,000.00.
- On Friday, December 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.40, for a total transaction of $1,592,000.00.
- On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00.
- On Monday, November 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $8.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.04. The stock had a trading volume of 427,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,679,896. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.08 and its 200 day moving average is $319.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,886,000 after acquiring an additional 111,826 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.31.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
