Juggernaut Trading 8.8% Higher This Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 21st. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $25.87 million and $1.60 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00039626 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

