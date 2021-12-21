JulSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $801,377.00 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $13.85 million and approximately $801,377.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00052348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.28 or 0.08189544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,183.41 or 1.00089750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00072477 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047031 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002658 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

