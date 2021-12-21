Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 8.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 59,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,556,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.
Several research analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.
