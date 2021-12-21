Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 8.7%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares were up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 59,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,556,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.73.

Several research analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 41,457 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 45,085 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

