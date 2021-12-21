JustBet Market Cap Reaches $776,518.22 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market capitalization of $776,518.22 and approximately $1,454.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.88 or 0.08222167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,860.52 or 0.99714818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00072595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.