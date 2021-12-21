Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.90

Shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.90 and traded as high as $6.62. Kamada shares last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 170,381 shares.

KMDA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kamada in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $292.05 million, a PE ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

