Katalyo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,210.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $61,210.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00051608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.52 or 0.08168464 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,219.41 or 1.00123171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00071944 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00047144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

