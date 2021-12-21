Kava Trading Up 5.7% This Week (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $3.57 or 0.00007261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $516.24 million and approximately $70.37 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kava has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kava Coin Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 144,626,405 coins. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

