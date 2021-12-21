Kcash Tops One Day Volume of $175,408.00 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. Kcash has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $175,408.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kcash has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kcash alerts:

BitShares (BTS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Arionum (ARO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Odin Platform (ODN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bat True Share (BTS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00044332 BTC.

Bolt Share (BTS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00021411 BTC.

About Kcash

Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kcash is a new Alipay service but as a fully decentralised payment service. The platform is a simple cryptocurrency wallet and a physical payment card. Through the application, the users manage different cryptocurrencies and also are allowed to use the various cryptocurrencies in different transactions. Kcash offers 2-Factor Authentication process and multiple verification methods to ensure the safety of the digital assets. The issued token is KCASH, its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as reward and payment in the Kcash ecosystem. “

Kcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.