Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 24.8% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $2,191,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.25 and its 200 day moving average is $148.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

