Keith Westby Sells 4,516 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Keith Westby sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $69,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,580.58.

On Friday, December 10th, Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42.

Shares of IVERIC bio stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 642,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,419. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.