Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Down 3%

Kellogg (NYSE:K)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.42 and last traded at $62.43. Approximately 49,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,301,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,611,729 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in K. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $117,268,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,448 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $65,844,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 53.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,876,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,816,000 after purchasing an additional 654,495 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

