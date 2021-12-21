Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,135,000 after acquiring an additional 163,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after buying an additional 63,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after buying an additional 2,560,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,373,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after buying an additional 345,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,001 shares of company stock worth $15,611,729 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

K stock opened at $64.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

