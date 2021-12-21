Kemacoin (KEMA) Price Tops $0.0007

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $18,011.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00029098 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000621 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

