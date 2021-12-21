Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $429.36

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 429.36 ($5.67) and traded as high as GBX 441 ($5.83). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 430 ($5.68), with a volume of 27,425 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.66) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 425.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 429.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of £471.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

