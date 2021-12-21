Kenneth Boller Sells 2,100 Shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CFO Kenneth Boller sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $14,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kenneth Boller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Kenneth Boller sold 900 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $6,273.00.

AKTS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.99. The company had a trading volume of 549,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,390. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company has a market cap of $363.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 694.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 120,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 105,550 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,776,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 107,429 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 11.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

