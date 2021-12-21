Key Financial Inc Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Key Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 564.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $292.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.50. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

