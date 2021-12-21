Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Stake Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 292.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 493,376 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of Kimco Realty worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,412,813,000 after buying an additional 978,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $796,347,000 after purchasing an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,905 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,936,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other Kimco Realty news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.