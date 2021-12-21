King DAG (KDAG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.95 Million

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. King DAG has a market cap of $30.95 million and $121,424.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, King DAG has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One King DAG coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get King DAG alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00040181 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.08 or 0.00200143 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.