Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price Down 4%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)’s stock price traded down 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.75. 6,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 469,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.09.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

