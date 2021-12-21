Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.30

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.30 and traded as low as $9.10. Klabin shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Klabin in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Klabin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.1305 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

Klabin SA engages in the manufacture of paper and board for packaging, corrugated board packaging, and industrial bags. It operates through the following business segments: Forestry, Pulp, Paper and Conversion. The Forestry segment is responsible for the planting and growing pine and eucalyptus trees, as well as selling timber or logs to third parties in the domestic market.

