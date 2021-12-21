Klaytn (KLAY) Market Cap Hits $3.34 Billion

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Klaytn has a market cap of $3.34 billion and $44.25 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,031.16 or 0.08171932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,347.37 or 1.00036458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00072635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00047115 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.63 or 0.01081768 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn launched on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,751,970,179 coins and its circulating supply is 2,555,378,603 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.